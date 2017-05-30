Watch Neill Blomkamp’s First Impressive Trailer from His Independent Studio

0

Neill Blomkamp, the visionary director behind District 9, Elysium, and Chappie, has found a way to get his ideas onto big and small screens without necessarily involving the sometimes ponderous Hollywood studio system. Enter: Oats Studios, Blomkamp’s indie production company that aims to churn out some unique properties delivered to you, the viewing audience, in a most modern way.

The aim for Oats Studios is to release free short films over YouTube while also offering a paid version of the same film over Steam, which would include more assets like concept art, 3D models, VFX content, etc. The idea has been percolating along beneath the surface for some time, but Blomkamp recently released the first teaser trailer for Oats Studio: Volume 1. The story, what little we glimpse of it, fits right in Blomkamp’s wheelhouse and this early tease leaves you wanting more. Just how much more you want will determine what Oats Studios will offer in the future. And if there’s enough demand, you might even see these short films on the big screen as full-fledged Hollywood productions in the future.

Check out the trailer below and then read on for more from Blomkamp himself:

There’s no official confirmation at the moment, but it looks like Sharlto Copley, Sigourney Weaver, and Dakota Fanning were involved in this production; we’ll update if and when more information becomes available.

Here’s how Blomkamp explained the idea behind Oats Studios over Twitter:

Hope people get behind this experimental studio. Trying ideas out. Monsters coming… pic.twitter.com/rF3nJBhIaT — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) May 16, 2017

I want to have direct open dialogue with audience going forward – at least on all things #oatsstudios related — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) May 22, 2017

Idea with steam is that we can have everything under one roof. Concept art If people want 3D assets or maya scene files they can have them. — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) May 22, 2017

Pretty hardcore awesome Vfx team here. Stoked to show some of the stuff they have created. pic.twitter.com/Z9Lpg3tjGE — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) May 24, 2017

Ha good question. The whole point of the studio is to just do what we want. No constraints. So an inexplicable name seems fitting. https://t.co/2fix3y8uwJ — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) May 25, 2017

Maybe with volume 1, it could be entirely free. Which means #oatsstudios YouTube page is where to get. — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) May 30, 2017

Extras like 3D models / Vfx assets/ concept art/ all the raw footage / all music etc , maybe on steam for a nominal price. If peep want… — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) May 30, 2017