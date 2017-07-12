Watch Neill Blomkamp’s Creepy Sci-Fi Short ‘Zygote’ Starring Dakota Fanning

0

Oats Studios has released its latest short film, a super creepy sci-fi venture from director Neill Blomkamp called Zygote. This one stars Dakota Fanning and Jose Pablo Cantillo and is something of a cross between Alien and The Thing, as Fanning’s character is at a remote outpost in the Arctic struggling to survive against a genetically modified monster who has already killed (and assimilated) almost everyone there.

This comes on the heels of three other Oats Studios shorts that Blomkamp co-wrote, directed, and released online. The first, Rakka, dropped us into the middle of a sci-fi war and starred Sigourney Weaver; the second, Firebase, put a sci-fi spin on the Vietnam War; and last week we got a super short film starring Sharlto Copley as God. The idea of Oats Studios is to test out potential concepts for feature films while also bringing a variety of stories to fruition.

To be honest, I haven’t really seen any of these and felt like I needed more, but it is nice to see what other ideas Blomkamp has percolating—even if they seem to suffer from the sameness that permeated Elysium and Chappie. I’m still waiting to see something radically different from the filmmaker, but in the meantime, the nightmare-fuel creature design of Zygote is sufficiently intriguing.

Check out Zygote below and head over to Oats Studios for more information.