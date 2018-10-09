Netflix Is Elegantly Gifting Us a ‘Neo Yokio’ Christmas Special

0

Good news everyone! Even though Neo Yokio hasn’t officially been confirmed for Season 2, Netflix’s quirky animated series from Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig is returning for a Christmas Special. Obviously, this is elegant news and everyone deserves a big Toblerone to celebrate. In a short teaser released today (which you can check out below), the Neo Yokio Twitter account revealed that the special — titled “Pink Christmas” — will be available December 7th. But even more importantly, it looks like Kaz Kaan (Jaden Smith) has fallen to #2 on the Bachelor Board again to his arch nemesis Archangelo Corelli (Jason Schwartzman). The horror!

There is no demon hunting in the short video, nor do we see Kaz himself, his mech Charles (Jude Law) or his Aunt Agatha (Susan Sarandon). In fact, no one appears except for most of Kaz’s favorite brands, including Polo, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci all shown with snow falling softly around.

If you haven’t caught up on Neo Yokio, don’t be an herb! It’s a great series that isn’t really anime, so it’s a nice gateway into that stylistic world. It’s funny, deeply satirical, sharp, and voiced by an outstanding cast that also includes The Kid Mero, Desus Nice, Richard Ayoade, John DiMaggio, and Peter Serafinowicz.

And fittingly, the announcement was made in an exchange with the Toblerone Twitter account, harkening back to one of the most memorable memes from the show. Check it out below: