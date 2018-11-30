‘Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas’ Trailer Brings Elegance and Demons

We are truly blessed this Christmas season to be getting a Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas special, bringing us the elegance we need (nay, deserve). Or as the Netflix synopsis reads, “Sing in me muse, and through me tell the story of that elegant young man who battled demons and celebrated Christmas in the greatest city in the world, Neo Yokio.”
In the first full trailer for Pink Christmas, we see Kaz is battling against fellow bachelor (and nemesis) Archangelo not just for the top spot on the coveted Bachelor Board, but also in a battle of Secret Santas. Per usual, the Christmas special seems full of wit and opulent satire, and just when I thought the show had completely forgotten that Kaz is also a magistocrat, the trailer gives us some new festive fights for him to get embroiled in, all while Archangelo reminds of the true meaning of the season. Or something!
If you haven’t checked out the first (and so far only) season of Neo Yokio, definitely do that first. It runs a short 6 episodes and features an outstanding voice cast that includes Susan Sarandon, Jude Law, Jason Schwartzman, and Jaden Smith as Kaz Kaan himself. The series comes from creator Ezra Koenig (of Vampire Weekend), and though it’s styled like an anime, it’s really not (for better or worse, depending on whether or not you’re a fan of anime!)
The new trailer is below; Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas premieres Friday, December 7th on Netflix:
Here’s the official synopsis for Neo Yokio:
From creator, writer and executive producer Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend), writer/executive producer Nick Weidenfeld and his Friends Night banner, Neo Yokio is a new animated series starring the voice talents of Jaden Smith, Susan Sarandon, Jude Law, Tavi Gevinson, Jason Schwartzman, and Desus & Mero, along with Richard Ayoade, Ike Barinholtz, Steve Buscemi, Alexa Chung, Stephen Fry, Katy Mixon, Annet Mahendru, Kiernan Shipka, Willow Smith and Amandla Stenberg. A collaboration with Japanese anime studios Production IG and Studio Deen, along with MOI, the Seoul-based animation studio, the series is a postmodern collage of homages to classic anime, English literature and modern New York fashion and culture. Storyboard artists for the series include Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, Hunter x Hunter, Rurouni Kenshin) and Junji Nishimura (Ranma 1/2, Urusei Yatsura, Pro Golfer Saru).