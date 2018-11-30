‘Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas’ Trailer Brings Elegance and Demons

0

We are truly blessed this Christmas season to be getting a Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas special, bringing us the elegance we need (nay, deserve). Or as the Netflix synopsis reads, “Sing in me muse, and through me tell the story of that elegant young man who battled demons and celebrated Christmas in the greatest city in the world, Neo Yokio.”

In the first full trailer for Pink Christmas, we see Kaz is battling against fellow bachelor (and nemesis) Archangelo not just for the top spot on the coveted Bachelor Board, but also in a battle of Secret Santas. Per usual, the Christmas special seems full of wit and opulent satire, and just when I thought the show had completely forgotten that Kaz is also a magistocrat, the trailer gives us some new festive fights for him to get embroiled in, all while Archangelo reminds of the true meaning of the season. Or something!

If you haven’t checked out the first (and so far only) season of Neo Yokio, definitely do that first. It runs a short 6 episodes and features an outstanding voice cast that includes Susan Sarandon, Jude Law, Jason Schwartzman, and Jaden Smith as Kaz Kaan himself. The series comes from creator Ezra Koenig (of Vampire Weekend), and though it’s styled like an anime, it’s really not (for better or worse, depending on whether or not you’re a fan of anime!)

The new trailer is below; Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas premieres Friday, December 7th on Netflix:

Here’s the official synopsis for Neo Yokio: