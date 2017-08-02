Netflix Expands Anime Programming Slate and Unleashes 4 Series Trailers

0

Anyone who’s been following the world of anime industry news lately may have noticed some interesting things going on. We’ve seen announcements for live-action TV series for both Cowboy Bebop and One Piece from Tomorrow Studios. We just enjoyed a week of Twitch streaming a Crunchyroll anime marathon, despite the fact that Amazon owns Twitch and has their own anime platform, Anime Strike. And then there’s the news that Sony Pictures TV is aiming to secure a substantial majority stake in long-time U.S. anime distributor FUNimation. With all this shuffling around and posturing, I was curious to know when Netflix, among other platforms, would be getting into the mix.

Turns out that Netflix announced its expanded anime slate from Tokyo just yesterday. The details on the 12 new series coming to the streaming giant, which also includes an animated Godzilla film, come courtesy of Netflix themselves. (We’ve previously reported on that movie as well as the live-action adaptation of another series coming to Netflix, Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya.) This is great news for anime fans, especially those who are newer to the medium and are looking for titles to check out but maybe don’t know where to find them.

Here’s a look at anime titles coming to Netflix and trailers for a few that are due up soon:

Cannon Busters