Netflix Bringing ‘The Witcher’ and ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ to San Diego Comic-Con

0

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 is just around the corner, and while a few major players like Warner Bros. and Sony are sitting out the Hall H shenanigans it’s still getting more stacked by the day. Netflix is the latest to announce its presence at the Con, revealing today that The Witcher and Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will both present panels in Hall H. For line-planning purposes, The Witcher panel is Friday, July 19th at 2:15, while the Dark Crystal is the same day at 3:30.

The Witcher, based on a series of fantasy novels by Andrzej Sapkowski that were adapted into highly-successful video games, stars Henry Cavill as famed monster hunter Geralt of Rivia. Although Netflix didn’t go into specifics on panel participants, one has to assume the star of the series will be there, marking Cavill’s first Comic-Con appearance in a non-Superman capacity. Here’s Netflix’s official description of The Witcher panel:

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, THE WITCHER is an epic tale of fate and family. Be among the first to get the exclusive scoop on the highly anticipated new Netflix original series centering around famed monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia. Be introduced to the world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a prequel series to Jim Henson and Frank Oz‘s 1982 dark puppet fantasy, The Dark Crystal. All ten episodes are directed by Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me), and while Netflix again didn’t specify who would be at Comic-Con, the possibilities here are enormous. The cast of Age of Resistance includes names like Sigourney Weaver, Taron Egerton, Lena Headey, Alicia Vikander, Simon Pegg, Mark Hamill, and Awkwafina. (For the full cast, which includes even more big names, click here.) Here’s Netflix’s official description of the Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance panel:

Netflix presents an exclusive sneak peek at the highly-anticipated fantasy series, THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE, based on Jim Henson’s groundbreaking 1982 feature film, THE DARK CRYSTAL. In this stunning new prequel, three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, and set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world. Realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects, the cast and creators discuss all of your burning questions about bringing Thra to life.

For more on what to expect from San Diego Comic-Con 2019, check out the links below: