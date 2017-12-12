Netflix and DreamWorks Animation Team up for Six Animated Series in 2018

0

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation Television are teaming up for six new series in 2018! The network and animation studio announced their new round of collaborations today, including animated follow-up series for the Dreamworks animated films Trolls, Captain Underpants, and The Boss Baby, as well as the somewhat mysterious Harvey Street Kids, a new spin on She-Ra from Nimona creator Noelle Stevenson that “will present a modern take on the ‘80s girl power icon for a new generation of young fans,” the third and final chapter of Trollhunters, and 3 Below, the second series in the previously announced Tales of Arcadia series.

First up is Trolls: The Beat Goes On! premiering on January 19, 2018, which will pick up where the film left off with a new chapter for Poppy, Branch, and the rest of Troll Village. Today’s announcement comes with the first trailer for the Trolls follow-up series, which you can check out below followed by a detailed breakdown for all six of the new Netflix-DreamWorks Anmation TV collaborations.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!

“Picking up where the film left off, the Netflix original series is an all-new chapter in the the endlessly upbeat adventures of the Trolls as Poppy, Branch and all of Troll Village keep the party going in their fantastical forest home. Executive produced by Matthew Beans (Robot Chicken), the series features Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect 1 and 2) and Amanda Leighton (This Is Us, The Fosters) as the voices of Branch and Poppy with original songs written and produced by Alana Da Fonseca (Pitch Perfect 3).”

She-Ra

“From Eisner Award-winning author and executive producer Noelle Stevenson (Lumberjanes, Nimona) comes a modern take on the ‘80s girl power icon for a new generation of young fans. The trailblazing property originally debuted in 1985 to satisfy overwhelming demand for a female lead fantasy series. With Stevenson’s unique voice at the helm, fans are in store for an epic and timely tale that celebrates female friendship and empowerment, lead by a warrior princess tailor made for today. The series will be available to Netflix members worldwide in 2018.”

The Boss Baby: Back in Business