Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2017

As the originals continue to pile up with the announcement of what’s coming to Netflix throughout February, which you can check out below, its catalogue of titles continues to diminish in esteem. We’ll get into the handful or more of solid titles that are getting the axe in February in the what’s leaving article, but the additions support the ongoing feeling that Netflix is much more interested in producing (largely mediocre) content than offering up a solid backlog of good and great movies and tv series.
There are, of course, exceptions that help temper my harangue. February 1st brings at least seven titles worth any viewer’s time: Paris is Burning, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Magic Mike, The Longest Day, The Blair Witch Project, and both Babe and Babe: Pig in the City. For TV, American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson will premiere in early February, as will the original series Santa Clarita Diet; the superb second season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will also premiere this coming month. Beyond that, there’s a few solid movies – Superbad, Finding Dory, Milk, and Clouds of Sils Maria, for instance – but most of this feels like programming for kids and, well, trash. It’s important to have both of those things, mind you, but a cursory perusal of what’s being added here shows an excess of filler.
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix throughout February:
February 1
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Balto
Balto 2: Wolf Quest
Balto 3: Wings of Change
ContactCorpse Bride
Disney’s Finding Dory
Eleven P.M.
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story
Gun Runners
Hell-Bound Train
Highly Strung
Hot Biskits
I Am Sun Mu
Invincible
Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4
Magic Mike
Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1
Mother with a Gun
Paris Is Burning
Project X
Silver Streak
The Blair Witch Project
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe
The Five Heartbeats
The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2
The Girl from Chicago
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Twilight
Women in Gold
February 2
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson
Frequency: Season 1
February 3
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado
Imperial Dreams
Santa Clarita Diet
February 4
Superbad
February 5
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It
Los herederos
February 6
Girls Lost
Me, Myself and Her
February 7
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special
February 8
Tiempos Felices
Girl Asleep
February 10
Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road
February 11:
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2
Stronger Than the World
February 12
Clouds of Sils Maria
February 13
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap
Magicians: Life in the Impossible
February 14
Girlfriend’s Day
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble
King Cobra
Project MC2: Part 4
White Nights
February 15
Aram, Aram
Before I Go to Sleep
Fire Song
February 16
Milk
Sundown
February 17
Chef’s Table: Season 3
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4
Kill Ratio
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2
February 19
Girl Meets World: Season 3
Growing Up Wild
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta
When Calls the Heart: Season 3
February 23
Sausage Party
February 24
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore
Legend Quest: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1
February 26
Night Will Fall
February 27
Brazilian Western
February 28
Be Here Now
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes