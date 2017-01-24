Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2017

0

As the originals continue to pile up with the announcement of what’s coming to Netflix throughout February, which you can check out below, its catalogue of titles continues to diminish in esteem. We’ll get into the handful or more of solid titles that are getting the axe in February in the what’s leaving article, but the additions support the ongoing feeling that Netflix is much more interested in producing (largely mediocre) content than offering up a solid backlog of good and great movies and tv series.

There are, of course, exceptions that help temper my harangue. February 1st brings at least seven titles worth any viewer’s time: Paris is Burning, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Magic Mike, The Longest Day, The Blair Witch Project, and both Babe and Babe: Pig in the City. For TV, American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson will premiere in early February, as will the original series Santa Clarita Diet; the superb second season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will also premiere this coming month. Beyond that, there’s a few solid movies – Superbad, Finding Dory, Milk, and Clouds of Sils Maria, for instance – but most of this feels like programming for kids and, well, trash. It’s important to have both of those things, mind you, but a cursory perusal of what’s being added here shows an excess of filler.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix throughout February:

February 1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Balto

Balto 2: Wolf Quest

Balto 3: Wings of Change

ContactCorpse Bride

Disney’s Finding Dory

Eleven P.M.

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story

Gun Runners

Hell-Bound Train

Highly Strung

Hot Biskits

I Am Sun Mu

Invincible

Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4

Magic Mike

Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1

Mother with a Gun

Paris Is Burning

Project X

Silver Streak

The Blair Witch Project

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe

The Five Heartbeats

The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2

The Girl from Chicago

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Twilight

Women in Gold

February 2

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

Frequency: Season 1

February 3

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado

Imperial Dreams

Santa Clarita Diet

February 4

Superbad

February 5

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It

Los herederos

February 6

Girls Lost

Me, Myself and Her

February 7

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special

February 8

Tiempos Felices

Girl Asleep

February 10

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road

February 11:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2

Stronger Than the World

February 12

Clouds of Sils Maria

February 13

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap

Magicians: Life in the Impossible

February 14

Girlfriend’s Day

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble

King Cobra

Project MC2: Part 4

White Nights

February 15

Aram, Aram

Before I Go to Sleep

Fire Song

February 16

Milk

Sundown

February 17

Chef’s Table: Season 3

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4

Kill Ratio

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2

February 19

Girl Meets World: Season 3

Growing Up Wild

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta

When Calls the Heart: Season 3

February 23

Sausage Party

February 24

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore

Legend Quest: Season 1

Ultimate Beastmaster

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1

February 26

Night Will Fall

February 27

Brazilian Western

February 28

Be Here Now

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes