0

By now, it’s an accepted fact that Netflix is more interested in producing content than maintaining and curating their library with anything resembling care. At this point, looking at what’s leaving in February, which you can take a look at below, and comparing it to what’s being added throughout February looks like an almost direct trade. There are about as many good or great movies leaving as there are ones being added on. With Magic Mike, Milk, and Superbad all being added to the library, masterworks like There Will Be Blood, Trainspotting, and Somewhere are being ditched. As Babe, Babe: A Pig in the City, and Paris Is Burning join the ranks, Extract, Clueless, and An Inconvenient Truth must be shuffled off. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to get too frazzled about this kind of trade-off, but for the time being, there’s still a small sliver of disappointment that rises to the top whenever I see Netflix watering down its once-impressive catalog.

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2017:

February 1

A.C.O.D.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Inconvenient Truth

Ashby

Black Hawk Down

Bratz: Babyz: The Movie

Bratz: Super Babyz

Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure

Clerks

Elizabeth

Extract

Failure to Launch

Frida

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Jackass 2.5

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School

Last Holiday

Mission Impossible: III

Sahara

Save the Last Dance

Serving Sara

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Machinist

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy

There Will be Blood

Trainspotting

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

February 7

Justin Bieber’s Believe

February 12

Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5

February 13

Scary Movie 5

The Nut Job

February 15

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

The Man on Her Mind

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

February 16

Santa Claws

Somewhere

February 17

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

February 19

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

February 28

Clueless