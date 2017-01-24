By now, it’s an accepted fact that Netflix is more interested in producing content than maintaining and curating their library with anything resembling care. At this point, looking at what’s leaving in February, which you can take a look at below, and comparing it to what’s being added throughout February looks like an almost direct trade. There are about as many good or great movies leaving as there are ones being added on. With Magic Mike, Milk, and Superbad all being added to the library, masterworks like There Will Be Blood, Trainspotting, and Somewhere are being ditched. As Babe, Babe: A Pig in the City, and Paris Is Burning join the ranks, Extract, Clueless, and An Inconvenient Truth must be shuffled off. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to get too frazzled about this kind of trade-off, but for the time being, there’s still a small sliver of disappointment that rises to the top whenever I see Netflix watering down its once-impressive catalog.
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2017:
February 1
A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
February 7
Justin Bieber’s Believe
February 12
Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5
February 13
Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job
February 15
Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
February 16
Santa Claws
Somewhere
February 17
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
February 19
Problem Child: Leslie Jones
February 28
Clueless