Netflix’s Animated Slate Grows with New Series Based on Kid Cudi Album ‘Entergalactic’

Netflix is continuing to grow its slate of animated series with an exciting greenlight given to Kid Cudi and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barris will team with Cudi to create an adult animated series based on the rapper’s forthcoming album Entergalactic, which will be released by Republic Records.

The still-untitled series is being described as “an adult-focused animated music series” that “follows a young man on his journey to discover love.” Considering the source material, songs from Entergalactic will also be featured in the series. The series is also being billed as “the first of its kind” although it’s unclear what innovations the series will pull off to differentiate it from past projects centered around an artists’ music (The Beatles‘ Help springs to mind…). Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, will re-team with Ian Edelman (The After Party) write and executive produce. Cudi will also star in the series. Barris will also serve as an executive producer under his Khalabo Ink Society banner, which currently has an ongoing production deal with the streaming giant.

This is Cudi’s first time working with Barris and Netflix. However, he’s no stranger to acting. In addition to his music career, Cudi’s acting credits include roles in HBO’s How to Make it in America, Westworld, Two Night Stand, and Entourage. Cudi will soon appear in Bill & Ted Face the Music as well as the coming-of-age TV series that director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) is developing for HBO.