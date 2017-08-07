Netflix Buys Millarworld in First-Ever Company Acquisition for the Streaming Giant

0

Netflix, the world’s leading Internet entertainment platform, just made their first acquisition in the company’s history with the purchase of Millarworld. Founded by Mark Millar, the legendary creator of such iconic characters and stories as Kick-Ass, Kingsman, and “Old Man Logan”, Millarworld’s portfolio of critically and fan-acclaimed character franchises will be brought to life through films, series and kids’ shows available exclusively to Netflix members globally. Millarworld will also continue to create and publish new stories and character franchises under the Netflix label.

Millar, who runs Millarworld with his wife Lucy Millar, developed the comic books and story arcs that inspired the first Avengers movie, Captain America: Civil War, and Logan, while at Marvel. Since Millarworld was started, the company and its co-creators have published 18 character worlds, of which three, Wanted, Kick-Ass and Kingsman, have yielded theatrical films that together have grossed nearly $1 billion in global box office.

Here’s what Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos had to say about the deal:

“As creator and re-inventor of some of the most memorable stories and characters in recent history, ranging from Marvel’s The Avengers to Millarworld’s Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Wanted and Reborn franchises, Mark is as close as you can get to a modern day Stan Lee. We can’t wait to harness the creative power of Millarworld to Netflix and start a new era in global storytelling.” “Mark has created a next-generation comics universe, full of indelible characters living in situations people around the world can identify easily with. We look forward to creating new Netflix Originals from several existing franchises as well as new super-hero, anti-hero, fantasy, sci-fi and horror stories Mark and his team will continue to create and publish.”

Millar had a statement that was included in Netflix’s press release, but he posted a more personal and lengthy reaction on his blog:

Warner Bros bought DC Comics in 1968. Disney bought Marvel in 2009. Today Netflix purchased Millarworld and I’m still blinking. This is only the third time in history a comic-book company purchase on this scale has ever happened … The moment Lucy and I walked into Netflix’s headquarters in California last Christmas we knew this was where we wanted to be. It instantly felt like home and the team around that table felt like people who would help us take Millarworld’s characters and turn them into global powerhouses. Netflix is the future and we couldn’t be more thrilled to sell the business to them and buckle up for all the amazing movies and television shows we plan to do together. This feels like joining the Justice League and I can’t wait to start working with them.

Keep an eye out on Millarworld’s various social media site for more exciting news about the future of their partnership with Netflix in the weeks and months to come!