Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2018

Netflix giveth, and Netflix taketh away. While now know the exciting new films and TV series that will be joining the streaming service in September 2018, Netflix has also announced which films and shows will be departing next month. It’s a pretty brutal list that includes both Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, as well as the terrific comedies Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Ghostbusters, and Just Friends. Next month will also see Wes Anderson’s masterful Moonrise Kingdom leaving, as well as Disney’s underrated Pete’s Dragon remake. And if you wanna brush up on the Barbra Streisand/Kris Kristofferson version of A Star Is Born before the Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper version, you better get crackin’.

Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in September 2018 below.

Leaving 9/1/18

13 Going on 30

A Royal Night Out

Batman Begins

Casino

Dead Poets Society

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Exporting Raymond

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Hotel for Dogs

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

It Might Get Loud

Joyful Noise

Just Friends

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

Man on Wire

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Assets

The Bucket List

The Dark Knight

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Leaving 9/2/18

Outsourced

Waffle Street

Leaving 9/11/18

Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 – 7

Leaving 9/14/18

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

Leaving 9/15/18

A Star Is Born

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bordertown

Leaving 9/16/18

Are You Here

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Moonrise Kingdom

Leaving 9/24/18

Iris

Leaving 9/28/18

The Imitation Game