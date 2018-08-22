Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2018

Netflix giveth, and Netflix taketh away. While now know the exciting new films and TV series that will be joining the streaming service in September 2018, Netflix has also announced which films and shows will be departing next month. It’s a pretty brutal list that includes both Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, as well as the terrific comedies Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Ghostbusters, and Just Friends. Next month will also see Wes Anderson’s masterful Moonrise Kingdom leaving, as well as Disney’s underrated Pete’s Dragon remake. And if you wanna brush up on the Barbra Streisand/Kris Kristofferson version of A Star Is Born before the Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper version, you better get crackin’.
Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in September 2018 below.
Leaving 9/1/18
13 Going on 30
A Royal Night Out
Batman Begins
Casino
Dead Poets Society
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Exporting Raymond
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Hotel for Dogs
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
It Might Get Loud
Joyful Noise
Just Friends
Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
Man on Wire
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Assets
The Bucket List
The Dark Knight
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Leaving 9/2/18
Outsourced
Waffle Street
Leaving 9/11/18
Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 – 7
Leaving 9/14/18
Disney’s Pete’s Dragon
Leaving 9/15/18
A Star Is Born
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
Bordertown
Leaving 9/16/18
Are You Here
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Moonrise Kingdom
Leaving 9/24/18
Iris
Leaving 9/28/18
The Imitation Game