Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2017

While a collection of new titles gets added to Netflix every month, we must also say goodbye to stuff that’s been languishing in your queue for a few years. For April 2017, what immediately jumps out is that Joss Whedon’s TV shows are saying farewell. On April 1st, the service will lose Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Firefly, and Dollhouse. Hopefully, these will land on another streaming service.
Netflix is also losing all of its Superman movies, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Usual Suspects, The Princess Bride, The X-Files, Ally McBeal, and Better Off Ted. Make your binge-watching plans accordingly.
Here’s the full list of films and shows leaving Netflix next month.
Leaving 4/1/17
Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5
Angel: Seasons 1 – 5
Better Off Ted: Season 1
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Bones: Seasons 1 – 4
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7
Chaplin
Dollhouse: Season 1
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Firefly
House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8
Lie to Me: Season 1
Menace II Society
Resident Evil: Extinction
Rosewell: Seasons 1 – 3
Snow Day
Stomp the Yard
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: The Movie
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Boys from Brazil
The Escapist
The Princess Bride
The Riches: Seasons 1 – 2
The Usual Suspects
The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9
Vanilla Sky
Leaving 4/3/17
Collateral Damage
The Circle
Leaving 4/7/17
Legit: Season 2
Wilfred: Season 4
Leaving 4/9/17
Hero
Leaving 4/10/17
Legit: Season 1
Flower Girl
Leaving 4/14/17
The Lazarus Effect
Leaving 4/15/17
A Fantastic Fear of Everything
Leaving 4/17/17
American Dad! Season 6
Leaving 4/26/17
The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear
Leaving 4/30/17
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Mirror
Born to Defense
The Defender