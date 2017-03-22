Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2017

0

While a collection of new titles gets added to Netflix every month, we must also say goodbye to stuff that’s been languishing in your queue for a few years. For April 2017, what immediately jumps out is that Joss Whedon’s TV shows are saying farewell. On April 1st, the service will lose Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Firefly, and Dollhouse. Hopefully, these will land on another streaming service.

Netflix is also losing all of its Superman movies, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Usual Suspects, The Princess Bride, The X-Files, Ally McBeal, and Better Off Ted. Make your binge-watching plans accordingly.

Here’s the full list of films and shows leaving Netflix next month.

Leaving 4/1/17

Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5

Angel: Seasons 1 – 5

Better Off Ted: Season 1

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Bones: Seasons 1 – 4

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7

Chaplin

Dollhouse: Season 1

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Firefly

House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8

Lie to Me: Season 1

Menace II Society

Resident Evil: Extinction

Rosewell: Seasons 1 – 3

Snow Day

Stomp the Yard

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: The Movie

The Agony and the Ecstasy

The Boys from Brazil

The Escapist

The Princess Bride

The Riches: Seasons 1 – 2

The Usual Suspects

The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9

Vanilla Sky

Leaving 4/3/17

Collateral Damage

The Circle

Leaving 4/7/17

Legit: Season 2

Wilfred: Season 4

Leaving 4/9/17

Hero

Leaving 4/10/17

Legit: Season 1

Flower Girl

Leaving 4/14/17

The Lazarus Effect

Leaving 4/15/17

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

Leaving 4/17/17

American Dad! Season 6

Leaving 4/26/17

The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

Leaving 4/30/17

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Mirror

Born to Defense

The Defender