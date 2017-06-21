Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in July 2017

0

It’s that time again, folks. Netflix has announced the titles that will be leaving the streaming service next month, and you better get crackin’ as the best of the bunch are departing on July 1st. If you haven’t yet honored the great Adam West with the underrated 1966 film Batman you best get on it, while Martin Scorsese’s Hugo and the comedy classic Blazing Saddles are also leaving. On the TV side of things, there’d been talk that all of Futurama was departing the streaming service, but Netflix’s release only specifies that Season 6 of the animated series will be expiring on July 1st. It’s unclear why, but that was the first season of the show after being rebooted on Comedy Central.

Check out the full list of titles leaving below.

Leaving 7/1/17

Blazing Saddles

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

Flicka 2

9/11: Stories in Fragments

Secrets: The Sphinx

Batman

Working Girl

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

An Unmarried Woman

Hello, Dolly!

MacGyver: Seasons 1 – 7

Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 – 5

Futurama: Season 6

Day of the Kamikaze

Mystery Files: Hitler

Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci

Nazi Temple of Doom

The Hunt for Bin Laden

The Incredible Bionic Man

History in HD: The Last Bomb

Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission

Titanic’s Final Mystery

Samurai Headhunters

America’s Secret D-Day Disaster

Black Wings

Blondie’s New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Death Beach

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

American Pie Presents: Beta House

Hugo