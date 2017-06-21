Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in July 2017

It’s that time again, folks. Netflix has announced the titles that will be leaving the streaming service next month, and you better get crackin’ as the best of the bunch are departing on July 1st. If you haven’t yet honored the great Adam West with the underrated 1966 film Batman you best get on it, while Martin Scorsese’s Hugo and the comedy classic Blazing Saddles are also leaving. On the TV side of things, there’d been talk that all of Futurama was departing the streaming service, but Netflix’s release only specifies that Season 6 of the animated series will be expiring on July 1st. It’s unclear why, but that was the first season of the show after being rebooted on Comedy Central.
Check out the full list of titles leaving below, and if you haven’t watched Collider Video’s new weekly series “Best Movies on Netflix”, check that out right here.
Leaving 7/1/17
Blazing Saddles
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
Flicka 2
9/11: Stories in Fragments
Secrets: The Sphinx
Batman
Working Girl
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
An Unmarried Woman
Hello, Dolly!
MacGyver: Seasons 1 – 7
Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 – 5
Futurama: Season 6
Day of the Kamikaze
Mystery Files: Hitler
Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci
Nazi Temple of Doom
The Hunt for Bin Laden
The Incredible Bionic Man
History in HD: The Last Bomb
Secrets: A Viking Map?
Secrets: Richard III Revealed
Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission
Titanic’s Final Mystery
Samurai Headhunters
America’s Secret D-Day Disaster
Black Wings
Blondie’s New York
Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
Death Beach
Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
American Pie Presents: Beta House
Hugo