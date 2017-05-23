Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2017

0

Since making it clear that they’re primarily focused on creating new content, Netflix’s streaming library has dwindled a bit when it comes non-Netflix new releases and old favorite. However, the streaming service is doing a pretty good job of keeping their coffers full enough for a Friday night watch, and June is definitely one of those months where they’re adding more interesting titles than they’re removing. Young Frankenstein, Zodiac, War on Everyone, Okja, and plenty more are dropping on the service and the month is pretty light on casualties.

The most notable departures are This is Spinal Tap, The Way of The Dragon, The Hustler, D2: The Mighty Ducks, The Blair Witch Project, Daddy’s Home, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. They’re also losing a couple of full series, including Private Practice and CSI: New York. Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in June below.

Leaving 6/1/17

D2: The Mighty Ducks

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Heterosexual Jill

House of Wax

Kidnapped

Knuckleball!

Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1

L’Auberge Espagnole

Serendipity

The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975

The Blair Witch Project

The Good Guys: Season 1

The Hustler

The Little Rascals

The Prince & Me

The Teacher Who Defied Hitler

The Three Musketeers

The Way of the Dragon

This Is Spinal Tap

Two Step

We Are the Giant

Leaving 6/6/17

Private Practice: Seasons 1 – 6

Leaving 6/8/17

Xenia

Leaving 6/9/17

4:44: Last Day on Earth

Farewell Herr Schwarz

Free the Nipple

Remote Area Medical

Secrets: The Sphinx

Tough Being Loved by Jerks

Leaving 6/14/17

Bob the Builder: Season 1

Boys Of Abu Ghraib

Leaving 6/15/17

The Lazarus Project

Leaving 6/16/17

Jane Eyre

Leaving 6/19/17

Daddy’s Home

Grand Piano

The Right Kind of Wrong

Leaving 6/23/17

Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

Leaving 6/24/17

Agent F.O.X.

Breath of the Gods

Dragon Guardians

Leaving 6/29/17

CSI: NY: Seasons 1 – 8

Leaving 6/30/17

Killer Couples: Season 1

Killer in the Family: Season 1

Murder Files: Season 1

Murder on the Social Network

My Online Bride