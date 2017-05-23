Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2017

Since making it clear that they’re primarily focused on creating new content, Netflix’s streaming library has dwindled a bit when it comes non-Netflix new releases and old favorite. However, the streaming service is doing a pretty good job of keeping their coffers full enough for a Friday night watch, and June is definitely one of those months where they’re adding more interesting titles than they’re removing. Young Frankenstein, Zodiac, War on Everyone, Okja, and plenty more are dropping on the service and the month is pretty light on casualties.
The most notable departures are This is Spinal Tap, The Way of The Dragon, The Hustler, D2: The Mighty Ducks, The Blair Witch Project, Daddy’s Home, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. They’re also losing a couple of full series, including Private Practice and CSI: New York. Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in June below.
Leaving 6/1/17
D2: The Mighty Ducks
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Heterosexual Jill
House of Wax
Kidnapped
Knuckleball!
Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1
L’Auberge Espagnole
Serendipity
The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
The Blair Witch Project
The Good Guys: Season 1
The Hustler
The Little Rascals
The Prince & Me
The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
The Three Musketeers
The Way of the Dragon
This Is Spinal Tap
Two Step
We Are the Giant
Leaving 6/6/17
Private Practice: Seasons 1 – 6
Leaving 6/8/17
Xenia
Leaving 6/9/17
4:44: Last Day on Earth
Farewell Herr Schwarz
Free the Nipple
Remote Area Medical
Secrets: The Sphinx
Tough Being Loved by Jerks
Leaving 6/14/17
Bob the Builder: Season 1
Boys Of Abu Ghraib
Leaving 6/15/17
The Lazarus Project
Leaving 6/16/17
Jane Eyre
Leaving 6/19/17
Daddy’s Home
Grand Piano
The Right Kind of Wrong
Leaving 6/23/17
Jimmy Goes to Nollywood
Leaving 6/24/17
Agent F.O.X.
Breath of the Gods
Dragon Guardians
Leaving 6/29/17
CSI: NY: Seasons 1 – 8
Leaving 6/30/17
Killer Couples: Season 1
Killer in the Family: Season 1
Murder Files: Season 1
Murder on the Social Network
My Online Bride