Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in March 2017

While Netflix has announced a bevy of quality films and TV shows coming to their streaming service next month, they’re also losing a handful of movies and programs. Thankfully, most of what they’re losing isn’t stuff that really demands your attention.

First, the good movies you should definitely try to watch before they vanish: Jaws, Animal House, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, and Detropia. See! I told you it wasn’t so bad! The Starving Games, American Dreamz, I Melt with You, Hansel vs. Gretel, The Nanny Diaries, and Sweetwater will not be missed.

Here’s the full list of films and shows leaving Netflix next month.

Leaving 3/1/17

Jaws

Justice League: War

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Keeping Up Appearances

Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 – 7

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Robin Hood: Seasons 1 – 3

Survivors: Series 1 – 2

Leaving 3/2/17

Black or White

Sweetwater

Leaving 3/3/17

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Misfire

Web Junkie

Leaving 3/4/17

Entertainment

I Dream of Wires

Otto the Rhino

Seashore

The Discoverers

The Nanny Diaries

Leaving 3/5/17

Food Chains

Jail Caesar

The Days to Come

Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

Leaving 3/6/17

Pit Stop

Rigor Mortis

Leaving 3/7/17

Hansel vs. Gretel

Leaving 3/8/17

Love At First Fight

The Starving Games

Leaving 3/15/17

Boy

B for Boy

My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

Sushi: The Global Catch

Leaving 3/16/17

American Dreamz

Leaving 3/23/17

Love Me

The Invincible Iron Man

Leaving 3/25/17

All Stars

Pup

The Perfect Wedding

Leaving 3/27/17

Dragonwolf

Leaving 3/28/17

Erasing Hate

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

Leaving 3/29/17

6 Guns

Detropia

I Melt With You

Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark

The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne