Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2017

0

Along with their “New to Netflix” for May 2017, the streaming service has announced what’s leaving next month. Thankfully, the damage is minimal. In May, Netflix will be losing the Jurassic Park trilogy, To Catch a Thief, all nine seasons of Scrubs, Grosse Point Blank, What About Bob?, seasons 7 – 10 of American Dad!, and season two of Bob’s Burgers among others. Like I said, minimal damage, but if there’s anything you’ve been procrastinating on that you really want to get watching, time is ticking.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month.

Leaving 5/1/17

11 Blocks

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield’s Fun Fest

Invincible

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Paulie

Samurai Headhunters

Stephen King’s Thinner

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Doors

The Real Beauty and the Beast

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Wedding Planner

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

World War II Spy School

Leaving 5/2/17

Good Luck Charlie: Season 1 – 4

Kickin’ It: Season 1 – 3

Scrubs: Season 1 – 9

Leaving 5/5/17

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

Leaving 5/7/17

American Dad! Season 7

Bob’s Burgers: Season 2

Leaving 5/11/17

American Dad! Season 8

Leaving 5/15/17

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1 – 5

Leaving 5/17/17

American Dad! Season 9 & 10

Leaving 5/19/17

Step Up

Leaving 5/26/17

Graceland: Season 1 – 3