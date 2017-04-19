Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2017

Along with their “New to Netflix” for May 2017, the streaming service has announced what’s leaving next month. Thankfully, the damage is minimal. In May, Netflix will be losing the Jurassic Park trilogy, To Catch a Thief, all nine seasons of Scrubs, Grosse Point Blank, What About Bob?, seasons 7 – 10 of American Dad!, and season two of Bob’s Burgers among others. Like I said, minimal damage, but if there’s anything you’ve been procrastinating on that you really want to get watching, time is ticking.
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month.
11 Blocks
Alfie
Bang Bang!
Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
Cujo
Doomsdays
Fantastic Four
FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
Flicka: Country Pride
Garfield’s Fun Fest
Invincible
Jetsons: The Movie
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Paulie
Samurai Headhunters
Stephen King’s Thinner
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
The Doors
The Real Beauty and the Beast
The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Wedding Planner
Things We Lost in the Fire
To Catch a Thief
Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine
Truly Strange
Turf War: Lions and Hippos
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Venom Islands
World War II Spy School
Leaving 5/2/17
Good Luck Charlie: Season 1 – 4
Kickin’ It: Season 1 – 3
Scrubs: Season 1 – 9
Leaving 5/5/17
Amapola
Flubber
Grosse Pointe Blank
The Recruit
What About Bob?
Leaving 5/7/17
American Dad! Season 7
Bob’s Burgers: Season 2
Leaving 5/11/17
American Dad! Season 8
Leaving 5/15/17
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1 – 5
Leaving 5/17/17
American Dad! Season 9 & 10
Leaving 5/19/17
Step Up
Leaving 5/26/17
Graceland: Season 1 – 3