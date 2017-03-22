Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in April

Netflix has announced what’s coming to their streaming service in April, and there are plenty of good movies to add to your queue. In April, Netflix is adding A Nightmare on Elm Street, An American Tail, Gremlins, Schindler’s List, Tropic Thunder, The BFG, Kubo and the Two Strings, The Prestige, and Queen of Katwe.
On the TV front, the service will see the addition of Documentary Now!: Season 2, Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return, Bill Nye Saves the World, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2, and Dear White People.
There will also be a new Louis C.K. special for your viewing pleasure because Netflix has all the comedy specials.
Check out the full list of additions below and when they’re hitting Netflix.
Avail. 4/1/17
A Weekend with the Family (2016)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Across the Universe (2007)
An American Tail (1986)
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)
Boy Bye (2016)
Born To Be Free (2016)
Cool Runnings (1993)
Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)
Gremlins (1984)
Only for One Night (2016)
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Schindler’s List (1993)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Thunderstruck (2012)
Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)
Trouble with the Curve (2012)
Tropic Thunder (2008)
The Tenth Man (2016)
Avail. 4/2/17
The D Train (2015)
Avail. 4/4/17
Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/6/17
Disney’s The BFG (2016)
Avail. 4/7/17
El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail. 4/8/17
Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)
Avail. 4/10/17
Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)
Avail. 4/11/17
Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)
Avail. 4/12/17
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)
Avail. 4/14/17
Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Elegido (2017)
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail. 4/15/17
Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail. 4/18/17
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/19/17
A Plastic Ocean
Avail. 4/21/17
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlboss: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sand Castle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Tales by Light: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Prestige (2006)
Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail. 4/22/17
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)
The Secret Life of Pets (2016)
Avail. 4/23/17
Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)
Phantom (2013)
Avail. 4/24/17
Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)
Avail. 4/25/17
Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/26/17
Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)
Trust (2010)
Avail. 4/27/17
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/28/17
A Murder in the Park (2014)
Casting JonBenet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dear White People: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rodney King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Small Crimes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail. 4/30/17
Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)