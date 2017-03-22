Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in April

0

Netflix has announced what’s coming to their streaming service in April, and there are plenty of good movies to add to your queue. In April, Netflix is adding A Nightmare on Elm Street, An American Tail, Gremlins, Schindler’s List, Tropic Thunder, The BFG, Kubo and the Two Strings, The Prestige, and Queen of Katwe.

On the TV front, the service will see the addition of Documentary Now!: Season 2, Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return, Bill Nye Saves the World, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2, and Dear White People.

There will also be a new Louis C.K. special for your viewing pleasure because Netflix has all the comedy specials.

Check out the full list of additions below and when they’re hitting Netflix.

Avail. 4/1/17

A Weekend with the Family (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Across the Universe (2007)

An American Tail (1986)

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)

Boy Bye (2016)

Born To Be Free (2016)

Cool Runnings (1993)

Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)

Gremlins (1984)

Only for One Night (2016)

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Thunderstruck (2012)

Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)

Trouble with the Curve (2012)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

The Tenth Man (2016)

Avail. 4/2/17

The D Train (2015)

Avail. 4/4/17

Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/6/17

Disney’s The BFG (2016)

Avail. 4/7/17

El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 4/8/17

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

Avail. 4/10/17

Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)

Avail. 4/11/17

Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)

Avail. 4/12/17

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)

Avail. 4/14/17

Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Elegido (2017)

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 4/15/17

Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 4/18/17

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/19/17

A Plastic Ocean

Avail. 4/21/17

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlboss: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sand Castle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Tales by Light: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Prestige (2006)

Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 4/22/17

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

Avail. 4/23/17

Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)

Phantom (2013)

Avail. 4/24/17

Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)

Avail. 4/25/17

Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/26/17

Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)

Trust (2010)

Avail. 4/27/17

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/28/17

A Murder in the Park (2014)

Casting JonBenet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dear White People: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rodney King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Small Crimes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 4/30/17

Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)