Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2017

0

We’re almost at the end of the month, so you know what that means: the announcements of what’s coming to Netflix the following month. There’s definitely some good stuff on tap for June including 13 Going on 30, Arrow: Season 5, Full Metal Jacket, Rounders, The Queen, The Sixth Sense, Young Frankenstein, Zodiac, War on Everyone, It’s Only the End of the World, Moana, and Okja. There’s also the promising first season of GLOW, the documentary Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press, and more.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in June below.