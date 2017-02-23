Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2017

0

Netflix has announced its new films for March 2017, and there are plenty of great movies you’ll want to watch or re-watch. On the movie side, the streaming service is adding Blazing Saddles, Chicago, Jurassic Park, Memento, Midnight in Paris, The Craft, This Is Spinal Tap, the remake of Pete’s Dragon, Steven Spielberg’s charming The BFG, Coraline, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. All of that should keep you pretty busy throughout the month.

But if that’s not enough, there’s also some good-looking TV headed our way. There’s the second season of Love, the first season of Marvel’s Iron Fist, the third season of How to Get Away with Murder, season two of Better Call Saul, season 7 of Archer, and the intriguing drama 13 Reasons Why.

Finally, there are also some cool specials and documentaries on the way. March will see the debut of Amy Schumer: The Leather Special, Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame, and the documentary Five Came Back.

Check out the full list of films coming to Netflix in March below.

Avail. 3/1/17

Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Chicago (2002)

Deep Run (2015)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)

Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)

Friday After Next (2002)

Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)

Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)

Ignition: Season 1 (2013)

Impossible Dreamers (2017)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)

Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Let There Be Light (1946)

Memento (2000)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)

Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)

San Pietro (1945)

Singing with angels (2016)

Sustainable (2016)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

The Craft (1996)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

The Negro Soldier (1944)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)