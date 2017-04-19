Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2017

0

Netflix has announced what they’ve got on tap for May 2017, and if you’re a fan of Netflix Original series, you should be pretty happy. May will see new seasons of Sense8, Master of None, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bloodline, and House of Cards. The streaming service is also adding some worthwhile films including Anvil! The Story of Anvil, Don’t Think Twice, The Place Beyond the Pines, and Inglourious Basterds. The service also has some intriguing looking originals coming down the line as well such as War Machine and Get Me Roger Stone. There are also new comedy specials from Norm Macdonald, Maria Bamford, Tracy Morgan, and more.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in May 2017 below.

Avail. 5/1/17

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)

Decanted (2016)

Don’t Think Twice (2016)

Drifter (2017)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Love (2015)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)

Nerdland (2016)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

Avail. 5/2/17

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)

Hija De La Laguna (2015)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

Avail. 5/5/17

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/6/17

Cold War 2 (2016)

When the Bough Breaks (2017)

Avail. 5/7/17

LoveTrue (2016)

Stake Land II (2016)

The Host (2013)

Avail. 5/8/17

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Hunter Gatherer (2016)

Avail. 5/9/17

Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)

All We Had (2016)

Avail. 5/10/17

El apóstata (2015)

The Adventure Club (2016)