Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2018: ‘Coco’, ‘Trollhunters: Part 3’ & More!

It’s another month full of comings and goings at Netflix! There’s the latest crop of The CW shows, of course, like Arrow, Riverdale and The Flash, along with Netflix original TV series like Trollhunters, Dear White People: Volume 2, and Bill Nye Saves the World. There are also debuts for original series and specials starring such famed and acclaimed celebrities as Carol Burnett, John Mulaney, David Letterman, Ali Wong, Joel McHale, Tig Notaro, and Steve Martin and Martin Short.

On the movie side of things, classics like Amelie, Red Dragon, Shrek, Scream 2, Mamma Mia!, and the new, contemporary classic Coco return alongside newcomers like God’s Own Country and Netflix originals like Cargo. There’s something here for everyone to enjoy and plenty to keep you busy, so check out what’s arriving this May below:

Date Not Announced

Avail. 5/1/18

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Beautiful Girls

Darc

God’s Own Country

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – A new stand-up special from John Mulaney.

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens of Comedy: Season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon: Season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes – NETFLIX FILM — Seven strangers anxiously waiting for their HIV test results decide to bribe the clinic receptionist to get them early, learning one is positive.

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

Avail. 5/2/18

Jailbreak

Avail. 5/4/18

Avail. 5/5/18

Faces Places

Avail. 5/6/18

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday – Season 1 Finale on May 13)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/8/18

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL — Hari Kondabolu breaks down identity politics, celebrity encounters, his mango obsession and more in a stand-up set full of unexpected twists.

Avail. 5/9/18

Dirty Girl

Avail. 5/11/18

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — Bill and his guests explore the future of food, the science of addiction and more in a new set of episodes of the Emmy-nominated series.

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — Bill and his guests explore the future of food, the science of addiction and more in a new set of episodes of the Emmy-nominated series.

Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — This docuseries investigates the true story of a pizza delivery man who robbed a bank, then was killed by a bomb fastened around his neck.

This docuseries investigates the true story of a pizza delivery man who robbed a bank, then was killed by a bomb fastened around his neck. Spirit Riding Free: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — Inspired by the Oscar® nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Spirit Riding Free follows the heartfelt journey of a wild mustang who could not be tamed. A whole new generation will experience all the daring adventures when Spirit meets a girl named Lucky whose courage matches his own. Together they push limits, harness the power of friendship and discover what it means to be free. With their best friends by their side, they explore a world filled with endless rides, magnificent horses and never-ending fun.

Spirit Riding Free: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — Inspired by the Oscar® nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Spirit Riding Free follows the heartfelt journey of a wild mustang who could not be tamed. A whole new generation will experience all the daring adventures when Spirit meets a girl named Lucky whose courage matches his own. Together they push limits, harness the power of friendship and discover what it means to be free. With their best friends by their side, they explore a world filled with endless rides, magnificent horses and never-ending fun.

The Kissing Booth – NETFLIX FILM — When teenager Elle's first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.

When teenager Elle’s first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend. The Who Was? Show: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — A live-action sketch comedy show for kids starring the greatest names in history. Based on the best-selling book series.

Avail. 5/13/18

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — Pregnant again, Ali Wong returns in her second original stand-up comedy special and gets real on why having kids is not all it’s cracked up to be.

Avail. 5/14/18

The Phantom of the Opera

Avail. 5/15/18

Avail. 5/16/18

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted

Avail. 5/18/18

Cargo – NETFLIX FILM — Stranded in rural Australia in the aftermath of a violent pandemic, an infected father desperately seeks a new home for his infant child, and a means to protect her from his own changing nature.

Cargo – NETFLIX FILM — Stranded in rural Australia in the aftermath of a violent pandemic, an infected father desperately seeks a new home for his infant child, and a means to protect her from his own changing nature.

Catching Feelings — NETFLIX FILM — A Johannesburg professor and his journalist wife find their relationship tested in new ways when a famous, hard-partying writer enters their lives.

A Johannesburg professor and his journalist wife find their relationship tested in new ways when a famous, hard-partying writer enters their lives. Inspector Gadget: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — Dr. Claw attempts anger management, Talon poses as a panda and Inspector Gadget goes … to jail? It’s a MAD, MAD world with plenty of surprises.

Avail. 5/19/18

Bridge to Terabithia

Disney’s Scandal: Season 7

Small Town Crime

Avail. 5/20/18

Some Kind of Beautiful

Avail. 5/21/18

Avail. 5/22/18

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — There’s an organization gathering espers for a nefarious purpose. Powerful psychic Mob, however, is just trying to be the protagonist of his own life.

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — There's an organization gathering espers for a nefarious purpose. Powerful psychic Mob, however, is just trying to be the protagonist of his own life.

Shooter: Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — As Shion and Tsubasa grow closer day by day, Ami and Takayuki’s relationship grows complicated, and new housemates join the group.

As Shion and Tsubasa grow closer day by day, Ami and Takayuki’s relationship grows complicated, and new housemates join the group. Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — Comedian Tig Notaro unleashes her inner prankster in a playful stand-up special packed with funny anecdotes, parenting confessions and more.

Avail. 5/23/18

Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL — This series spotlights topical and timely issues that impact our lives — from the gender wage gap to geopolitical politics.

Avail. 5/24/18

Fauda: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — Doron teams up with his old undercover unit when a militant who has targeted him for revenge also launches a more ambitious covert plan.

Survivors Guide to Prison

Doron teams up with his old undercover unit when a militant who has targeted him for revenge also launches a more ambitious covert plan. Survivors Guide to Prison

Avail. 5/25/18

Avail. 5/26/18

Sara’s Notebook — NETFLIX FILM — A woman embarks on a harrowing search for her missing sister that brings her into the depths of the treacherous, war-torn Congolese jungle.

Avail. 5/27/18

The Break with Michelle Wolf – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — Michelle Wolf pokes fun at everything and everyone on her weekly show. Wolf has worked on “The Daily Show” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Avail. 5/29/18

Disney·Pixar Coco

Avail. 5/30/18

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — Kimmy gets a job at a tech startup, Titus pretends to have a TV show to impress Mikey, and Jacqueline starts a talent agency.

Avail. 5/31/18