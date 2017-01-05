Surprise! Netflix’s ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Is Actually About Cannibalism

0

Once you know what Netflix’s upcoming series Santa Clarita Diet is about, it’s a clever title. Otherwise, it’s easy to mistake it as something that gives off Eat, Pray, Love vibes, or as a comedy that’s just some kind of schmaltzy suburban story. Not the case at all, it would seem, as star Drew Barrymore has revealed alongside some very telling images from the series, which premieres in February.

Here’s what Netflix originally told us about the comedy, which comes from Better Off Ted creator Victor Fresco:

In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Timothy Olyphant, Justified) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore, Blended) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way.

Barrymore explained the USA Today, however, that her character Shiela ends up with the need for a lot of protein:

We can reveal that the “dramatic change” Sheila undergoes in the series opener is, in fact, death. And while they tend to their open houses and teenage daughter, the couple must sate Sheila’s unbridled id and undead hunger, first with raw meat and, eventually, the human kind.

Well now I’m actually interested in this show, which appears like it will explore Shiela’s “awakening” in both deep and comedic ways:

“What if she finds herself, and we do this sort of Cro-Magnon type of evolution with her over the course of the 10 episodes. No gimmicks, no prosthetics, just an awakening,” Barrymore says. “I just really enjoyed just shedding a snakeskin with her.”

Barrymore also revealed that while there are plenty of obstacles to overcome for Shiela, the pot-smoking Joel, and their teenage daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), she also spoke to the series’ optimism.

“I don’t want to watch a show about a couple fighting and falling apart, I can’t handle it right now. It’s not heavy, but it’s not lacking in a sort of sweetness, if you will. But it’s also got bite and backbone and balls.”

Santa Clarita Diet premieres Friday, February 3rd on Netflix.