Netflix to Make a Big Comic-Con Splash with ‘Stranger Things 2’, ‘Death Note’, and More

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 is mere weeks away, and it looks like Netflix is planning on expanding its domination to the SDCC realm. The streaming service announced today a lineup of big exciting panels for upcoming films and TV shows, including Hall H panels for the original films Bright and Death Note as well as Stranger Things 2 and Marvel’s The Defenders. That’s a pretty massive Hall H presence, and one that further denotes that Comic-Con has become all about TV in recent years. Moreover, Netflix will be hosting a surprise screening of an upcoming original film on Thursday, July 20th at the Horton Grand Theater.

It all kicks off with the “Netflix Films” panel on Thursday, July 20th at 3:15pm in Hall H—the premiere stage at SDCC. Here fans will get an exclusive sneak peek at the fantasy cop actioner Bright with writer/director David Ayer in attendance alongside cast members Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, and Edgar Ramirez. As if that wasn’t enough, the cast and filmmakers from the highly anticipated Death Note will also show off exclusive footage from that film (which, if I had to guess, is the “surprise screening”).

On Friday, July 21st Netflix will offer a first look at Marvel’s The Defenders at 5:15pm in Hall H, with executive producer Jeph Loeb and “surprise guests” in attendance. The miniseries is of course the team-up show that brings together Marvel’s Netflix superheroes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist into one series.

Then, arguably the biggest Netflix event of the convention takes place on Saturday, July 22nd at 3:00pm in Hall H. Saturday is the biggest day of SDCC and Hall H is usually reserved for only the biggest and baddest panels that day—that’s when Warner Bros. and Marvel take the stage. But they’ll be joined by Netflix’s Stranger Things 2, offering a first look at the second season of the wildly popular drama series with cast and creators in attendance.

In short, Marvel and DC better watch out—there’s a potential for Netflix to steal the show this year.