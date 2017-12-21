Netflix’s ‘Seven Seconds’ Releases an Eye-Catching, Brutally Effective Teaser

0

With Netflix releasing so much original content, it’s next to impossible to predict what new shows might become the next great cultural obsession. But as teasers start to make their way online for the streaming giant’s 2018 slate, there’s a safe bet that a new anthology series crime-thriller from the creator of The Killing might just be one of them. In a society fraught with racial tension, sensational headlines, and an audience who would rather be entertained than informed, seven seconds can mean life or death. The new Netflix original series Seven Seconds gives viewers a glimpse into the human stories behind the headlines, and it was just teased today in a short video.

Seven Seconds tackles the controversial issues of race relations between law enforcement, the people they serve, and the personal stories of those involved. At its core, the series goes beyond the headlines, examining the impact a tragic accident has on a community and a family’s need for answers and justice. It’s described as a powerful anthological crime thriller from acclaimed creator and executive producer Veena Sud (The Killing), starring two-time Emmy winner Regina King (American Crime) alongside breakout British actress Clare-Hope Ashitey (Doctor Foster). Ashitey portrays KJ Harper, a black assistant prosecutor assigned to the incident, with troubles of her own. She grapples with the weight of the case and what it will mean to bring justice not only for Brenton, but for the Black community. KJ works closely with the teen’s mother Latrice Butler (King) who realizes there may be more to her son than she and her husband (Russell Hornsby) were aware of, and becomes consumed with finding out what happened.

The series also stars Beau Knapp (Sand Castle), Michael Mosely (Ozark), David Lyons (Safe Haven), Raul Castillo (Special Correspondents), and Zackary Momoh (A United Kingdom). Seven Seconds arrives on Netflix starting February 23, 2018.

Check out the brief but effective teaser for Seven Seconds below:

And here’s the official synopsis for a little more context on Seven Seconds, followed by the series first poster: