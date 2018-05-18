Netflix Reveals a First-Look Image and Cast for ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’

0

Look who has the power now! DreamWorks Animation Television has revealed the cast of the upcoming Netflix original series DreamWorks She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, set to be released globally in 2018. Clearly it’s going to be a female-forward animated series, as the cast reveals, but this is a big expansion for the universe in a way that only DreamWorks and Netflix can handle. The cast of famous folks and up-and-comers follows below, along with the new synopsis for the show.

Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor) stars as Adora/She-Ra; Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as Glimmer; AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) as Catra, Marcus Scribner (black-ish) as Bow; Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella; Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) as Shadow Weaver; Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak; Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia; Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta; Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma; Jordan Fisher (Grease Live!) as Seahawk; Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista; Merit Leighton (Alexa & Katie) as Frosta; Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Castaspella; and Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is the story of an orphan named Adora (Carrero), who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into the mythical warrior princess She-Ra. Along the way, she finds a new family in the Rebellion as she unites a group of magical princesses in the ultimate fight against evil.

From Eisner Award-winning author and executive producer Noelle Stevenson (Lumberjanes, Nimona) and executive producer Chuck Austen (Dawn of the Croods, Steven Universe) comes a modern take on the ‘80s girl power icon for a new generation of young fans.

The trailblazing property originally debuted in 1985 to satisfy overwhelming demand for a female-lead fantasy series. With Stevenson’s unique voice at the helm, fans are in store for an epic and timely adventure that celebrates friendship and empowerment, led by a warrior princess tailor-made for today.

Be sure to let us know your thoughts on She-Ra and the Princesses of Power below!