Production Begins on Netflix’s ‘The King’ Starring Timothee Chalamet and Joel Edgerton

Production has begun on David Michôd’s new movie for Netflix, The King. Written by Michôd and Joel Edgerton, the film is inspired by Shakespeare’s Henry IV and Henry V as it follows a disgraced young Prince Hal (Timothee Chalamet) who eventually learns what it means to be king thanks to his friend Falstaff (Edgerton).

The film has a killer cast that also includes Ben Mendelsohn (thus marking an Animal Kingdom reunion between Mendelsohn, Michôd, and Edgerton), Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp, and Robert Pattinson. The film also marks Michôd’s new project for Netflix after last year’s War Machine.

The film won’t literally take Shakespeare’s words and instead will use his plotting and characters but employ the common vernacular a la Game of Thrones. It sounds like a film that needs an epic canvas as it explores what it means to rule, so hopefully Netflix will give the movie a bit of a theatrical release.

Check out the press release below, which details the characters the cast will be playing. The King will be released sometime in 2019.

Edgerton will be playing Falstaff; Chalamet will be playing Hal; Pattinson will be playing The Dauphin; Mendelsohn will be playing King Henry IV; Depp will be playing Princess Catherine; Harris will be playing William; Glynn-Carney will be playing Hotspur; McKenzie will be playing Philippa