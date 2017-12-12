Go Deeper into the Mission of Marvel’s ‘The Punisher’ in New Netflix Featurette

0

So you’ve already binged the entirety of Marvel and Netflix’s The Punisher, right? If not, you should remedy that. I know that the disappointments of Iron Fist and The Defenders had soured the run-up to the brutal debut of Jon Bernthal‘s solo series, but you should give this thing another chance. It’s a thorough and thought-provoking look at PTSD, military service, the treatment (or lack thereof) of veterans returning home, soldiers for hire, and the thin line between paranoia and earnest conspiracy. The supporting cast is solid, and Bernthal is an absolute force; it’s one of my favorite performances from him, ever. Read Chris Cabin‘s review here for more insight.

And if you’ve already watched The Punisher but want to revisit it or need a little more explanation, then this new featurette from Netflix is just for you. It’s a nicely condensed version of the season overall and serves as a fresh reminder for those who haven’t watched it that, yes, The Punisher rules very hard. I’d advise you to watch the whole series before checking out the featurette below.

The cast also features Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Deborah Ann Woll, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, Michael Nathanson, Jaime Ray Newman, Jason R Moore, Daniel Webber, and Paul Schulze.

Check out the new behind-the-scenes featurette for Netflix’s The Punisher, featuring Bernthal, Barnes, Rose Revah, Moss-Bachrach, and more:

How far does the conspiracy go? Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of Marvel’s The Punisher as they explain the setting and motivations of each main character.

