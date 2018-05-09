Red-Band Trailer for ‘Never Goin’ Back’ Teases a Story of Teen Rebellion and “Dirty, Dirty Girls”

0

A24 has released the first NSFW red-band trailer for the upcoming comedy Never Goin’ Back. Written and directed by Augustine Frizzell, the film is a humorous look at female friendship and follows two young girls living in Texas who plan a reprieve from their waitressing jobs with a vacation trip to Galveston. But raising the cash to leave is no easy task, and the film tracks the duo’s madcap adventures all over suburban Dallas over the course of just a couple of days.

This film debut at Sundance earlier this year to incredibly positive reviews, and this trailer has a bit of a stoner Superbad vibe to it—albeit following characters who are a little bit older. There’s a naturalism to Frizzell’s camera that’s welcome, and looks to ground some of the more outlandish comedy in reality. Moreover, Maia Mitchell and Camila Morrone look to be incredibly charming in the lead roles.

Check out the Never Goin’ Back trailer and poster below and click here to watch Steve’s interview with Mitchell, Morrone, and Frizzell from Sundance. Never Goin’ Back opens in theaters on August 3rd and also stars Kyle Mooney.