Exclusive New ‘100 Code’ Trailer Hunts for a Serial Killer in Sweden

For fans of British crime series who have been looking for something a little different, it’s time to turn to Sweden. The international co-production 100 Code follows a Swedish detective, Mikael Eklund (the late Michael Nyqvist) who is paired with an NYPD cop named Tommy Conley (Dominic Monaghan) to investigate a serial killer in Stockholm. There seems to be a connection between this killer and one who recently terrorized New York, as he has a very particular MO (of killing blonde, blue-eyed women in fields of flowers).

The 12-episodes limited series comes from Bobby Moresco (Crash, Million Dollar Baby), and embraces not only some familiar crime show dynamics (the two hardboiled detectives hate each other, of course, and battle their own demons), but also takes place across an international stage as the scope of the crimes widens. Check out our exclusive promo and poster below:

100 Code premieres Tuesday May 29 at 10/9c on WGN America. Here’s the official synopsis: