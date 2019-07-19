New ’21 Bridges’ Trailer Has Chadwick Boseman Shutting Down Manhattan to Catch Cop Killers

0

Today at the Comic-Con panel “A Conversation with the Russo Brothers” (moderated by our own Steve Weintraub), the filmmaking duo revealed a new trailer for their upcoming thriller 21 Bridges, which they produced through their company AGBO. The film follows an NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) who leads a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers. However, as his search intensifies, he becomes caught in a tangled web of dark conspiracies and questionable allegiances.

I’m fascinated by this movie because it looks like a very difficult needle to thread. On the one hand, you don’t want to just make “Blue Lives Matter: The Movie”. There’s a way to acknowledge the invaluable service good cops provide while also acknowledging that there are some bad apples. On the other hand, you don’t want to descend into nihilism, throw up your hands, and say everyone is dirty so let’s descend into vigilantism and anarchy. What I find most encouraging about 21 Bridges is that it looks like a pretty fun throwback where instead of relying on massive CGI spectacle, it’s a cops-and-criminals thriller that should be fun for what it is. You’ve got a great cast and a good hook, so I’m eager to see how this one comes together.

Check out the 21 Bridges trailer below. The film opens September 27th and also stars Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, and J.K. Simmons.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for 21 Bridges: