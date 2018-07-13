New ‘A Simple Favor’ Trailer Highlights the Darker Side of Director Paul Feig

0

Lionsgate has released the official trailer for A Simple Favor. The dramatic thriller hails from Paul Feig, who’s better known for comedies like Bridesmaids and Spy, and tells the story of a mommy blogger Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily’s (Blake Lively) disappearance.

This looks like a major change of pace for Feig, and an exciting one at that. We don’t really get these kinds of thrillers any more save for something like Gone Girl or The Girl on the Train, and while A Simple Favor seems to be in the vein of those recent pictures, there’s also something seductive and stylish about it as opposed to the brutality and violence featured by those movies. That being said, it seems like an exciting spin on the genre, and definitely a welcome departure for Feig who’s trying out something very different.

It’s also a little something different from Kendrick, who has done the occasional drama (she earned an Oscar nomination for Up in the Air), but hewed more towards comedies. She certainly has never done anything close to playing the lead in a seductive thriller, so I’m eager to see how she tackles playing the protagonist here.

Check out the A Simple Favor trailer below. The film opens September 14th and also stars Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Jean Smart, and Rupert Friend.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Simple Favor: