Watch the Trailers for New ABC Shows ‘The Rookie,’ ‘A Million Little Things,’ & More

0

With as much success as ABC saw in the ratings during the 2017-2018 season, it’s not looking to make any big moves going into the 2018-2019 season. Most of its schedule remains as it was (with a few key moves), and Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment, said in a press release today that, “We enter the new season bolstered by success and the stability that it affords us. The new shows we unveil today strengthen an already-vibrant schedule of some of the best television has to offer. These shows, with their compelling characters and aspirational storytelling, will keep our momentum going.”

Those new shows (eight in total) include one-hour dramas A Million Little Things (the highest-tested pilot of the group), The Fix, Grand Hotel,The Rookie (starring Nathan Fillion) and Whiskey Cavalier, as well as the half-hour comedies The Kids Are Alright, and Single Parents. Check out the newly released trailers below: