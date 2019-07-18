New ‘Ad Astra’ Trailer Sends Brad Pitt to Space—and into the Oscar Race

0

20th Century Fox has a new trailer and poster for the highly anticipated upcoming sci-fi drama Ad Astra. The film hails from acclaimed writer/director James Gray and stars Brad Pitt as an astronaut who is sent to the outer reaches of our solar system to search for his father, who went missing on a mission 16 years prior and whose ship contains material that could threaten to end life as we know it.

While I was a bit taken aback by the “commercial” aspect of the first trailer given Gray’s previous work, this trailer is definitely more in the wheelhouse of his previous thoughtful dramas like The Immigrant and The Lost City of Z. The spectacle of a space-set story is definitely there, and I love the glimpses we get here of a colony on the moon, but the internal conflict of Pitt’s central character is front and center here, and I am 1000% ready for a deep dive into this character’s psyche.

It also can’t be overlooked that this film could very well position Pitt in the Best Actor Oscar race for the first time in quite a while. While he won a Best Picture Oscar for producing Moonlight, he hasn’t been nominated as an actor since 2011’s excellent Moneyball. Could Ad Astra put him back in the race in a big way? We’ll find out soon enough.

For now, check out out the new Ad Astra trailer and poster below. Co-written by Ethan Gross, the film also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland. Ad Astra hits theaters on September 20th courtesy of Walt Disney Studios, which now owns Fox.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ad Astra: