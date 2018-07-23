New ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Trailer Further Reveals the Live-Action Manga Adaptation

0

20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for Alita: Battle Angel. Based on the graphic novel series Battle Angel Alita by Yukito Kishiro, the story takes place in the 26th century and revolves around an amnesiac female cyborg who is rescued from a scrapyard by a doctor, rebuilt, and then set on a path of hunting down vicious criminals. This movie has been in the works for a very long time, with James Cameron coming thisclose to directing in the mid-2000s before choosing Avatar as his next project instead. Cameron remains involved as a producer and co-writer while Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Machete) directs.

There’s certainly an audience for this kind of movie, but I’ll admit my interest still isn’t quite piqued. The world building appears to be swell, but the story feels familiar and execution-wise, the blending of the CG characters with the live-action actors and environments just seems off. There’s a Who Framed Roger Rabbit? vibe that likely is unintentional, but admittedly some of the effects may remain unfinished.

Check out the Alita: Battle Angel trailer below. The film stars Rosa Salazar, Eiza González, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Rodriguez, Christoph Waltz, Jackie Earle Haley, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, and Casper Van Dien. Alita: Battle Angel opens in theaters on December 21st.