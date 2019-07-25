New Trailer for ‘Angel Has Fallen’ Reveals Big Changes for the Banning Family

In 2013, “Olympus” fell, forcing disgraced Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) to step up to the plate, protect the President, and take control of the White House (ie Olympus) back from the terrorists. He did this with the help of Speaker Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), who also assisted from the relative safety of D.C. as the new VP in the 2016 plot for London Has Fallen. That movie upped the stakes for Banning who had to contend with a plot to assassinate a heaping helping of world leaders. So where does the action-movie franchise go from there? ‘merica Has Fallen? Earth Has Fallen?!
Rather than going bigger in scope and scale of assassination plots, Angel Has Fallen has opted to go in a smaller, more character-focused direction. This movie finds Butler’s Banning on the run after being set up as the perpetrator as, you guessed it, an assassination plot! And as a new trailer shows, Banning’s gonna need all the help he can get if he’s to survive the forces who are out to hunt him down. In fact, he’ll need some good old-fashioned family assistance provided by his wife Leah (now played by Piper Perabo who subs in for Radha Mitchell) and, presumably, his grizzled, mountain-man of a father Clay, played by Nick Nolte. I could go on for hours pitching you a Nolte-Butler father-son cop comedy, but that idea really just sells itself already, and besides, you’re here to watch the trailer.
Here’s the new trailer for Angel Has Fallen:
Angel Has Fallen— In theaters August 23, 2019. Starring Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, with Nick Nolte, and Danny Huston.
And here’s the official synopsis for the third film in the franchise (fingers crossed there’s still room for Moon Has Fallen):
When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the President. Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm and save the country from imminent danger.
ANGEL HAS FALLEN is directed by Ric Roman Waugh from a screenplay by Robert Mark Kamen and Matt Cook & Ric Roman Waugh, story by Creighton Rothenberger & Katrin Benedikt, and based on characters created by Creighton Rothenberger & Katrin Benedikt. Lionsgate and Millennium Media present, a Millennium Films/G-Base production.