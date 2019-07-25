New Trailer for ‘Angel Has Fallen’ Reveals Big Changes for the Banning Family

0

In 2013, “Olympus” fell, forcing disgraced Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) to step up to the plate, protect the President, and take control of the White House (ie Olympus) back from the terrorists. He did this with the help of Speaker Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), who also assisted from the relative safety of D.C. as the new VP in the 2016 plot for London Has Fallen. That movie upped the stakes for Banning who had to contend with a plot to assassinate a heaping helping of world leaders. So where does the action-movie franchise go from there? ‘merica Has Fallen? Earth Has Fallen?!

Rather than going bigger in scope and scale of assassination plots, Angel Has Fallen has opted to go in a smaller, more character-focused direction. This movie finds Butler’s Banning on the run after being set up as the perpetrator as, you guessed it, an assassination plot! And as a new trailer shows, Banning’s gonna need all the help he can get if he’s to survive the forces who are out to hunt him down. In fact, he’ll need some good old-fashioned family assistance provided by his wife Leah (now played by Piper Perabo who subs in for Radha Mitchell) and, presumably, his grizzled, mountain-man of a father Clay, played by Nick Nolte. I could go on for hours pitching you a Nolte-Butler father-son cop comedy, but that idea really just sells itself already, and besides, you’re here to watch the trailer.

Here’s the new trailer for Angel Has Fallen:

Angel Has Fallen— In theaters August 23, 2019. Starring Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, with Nick Nolte, and Danny Huston.

And here’s the official synopsis for the third film in the franchise (fingers crossed there’s still room for Moon Has Fallen):