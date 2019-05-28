New ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ Trailer Creates Fresh Horrors for the Conjuring Universe

0

New Line has released a new Annabelle Comes Home trailer. In the upcoming spinoff sequel, the Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) bring the Annabelle doll to their home and lock it up, but when they leave their daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace) along with a couple of babysitters, the doll stars to wreak havoc with all the evil items in the Warrens’ possession.

What’s fascinating about this trailer is how it’s setting up future Conjuring movies and that seems to be its sole purpose. Oh, you see the rest of the creepy stuff in the Warrens’ basement? Well, Annabelle is here to bring it to life so that we can have a Ferry Man movie and so on and so forth. It’s kind of an ingenious franchise machine where the movies are based on horror ideas rather than the further adventures of a particular character. I don’t really have any interest in these movies, but I respect the hustle.

Check out the new Annabella Comes Home trailer below. The film opens June 26th and also stars Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife.

Here’s the official synopsis for Annabelle Comes Home: