New ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ Trailer Creates Fresh Horrors for the Conjuring Universe

New Line has released a new Annabelle Comes Home trailer. In the upcoming spinoff sequel, the Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) bring the Annabelle doll to their home and lock it up, but when they leave their daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace) along with a couple of babysitters, the doll stars to wreak havoc with all the evil items in the Warrens’ possession.
What’s fascinating about this trailer is how it’s setting up future Conjuring movies and that seems to be its sole purpose. Oh, you see the rest of the creepy stuff in the Warrens’ basement? Well, Annabelle is here to bring it to life so that we can have a Ferry Man movie and so on and so forth. It’s kind of an ingenious franchise machine where the movies are based on horror ideas rather than the further adventures of a particular character. I don’t really have any interest in these movies, but I respect the hustle.
Check out the new Annabella Comes Home trailer below. The film opens June 26th and also stars Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife.
Here’s the official synopsis for Annabelle Comes Home:
“Annabelle Comes Home” is the third installment of New Line Cinema’s hugely successful “Annabelle” films starring the infamous sinister doll from the “Conjuring” universe. Gary Dauberman, the screenwriter of the “Annabelle” films, “IT” and “The Nun,” makes his directorial debut on the film, which is produced by Peter Safran (“Aquaman”), who has produced all the films in the “Conjuring” franchise, and “Conjuring” universe creator James Wan (“Aquaman”).
Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.
The film stars Mckenna Grace (TV’s “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Gifted,” “Captain Marvel”) as Judy; Madison Iseman (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”) as her babysitter, Mary Ellen; and Katie Sarife (TV’s “Youth and Consequences” and “Supernatural”) as troubled friend Daniela; with Patrick Wilson (“Aquaman,” “The Conjuring” and “Insidious” films) and Vera Farmiga (“The Conjuring” films, upcoming “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” TV’s “Bates Motel”) reprising their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren.