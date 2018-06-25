16 New Images from ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Show Heroes Great and Small

We’re getting close to the last Marvel movie of 2018, but thankfully Disney has released 16 new images from Ant-Man and the Wasp. The story of the sequel finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) teaming up to take down Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), but also dealing with the return of Hope’s mother, Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer).
The watchword on the new Marvel movie is that it’s “fun” and that’s more than okay with me after the downer ending of Avengers: Infinity War. I don’t need an Ant-Man movie to be particularly deep and heavy, and if it’s as lightweight as its protagonist, that’s fine by me.
Check out the new Ant-Man and the Wasp images below. The film opens July 6th and also stars Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.
Here’s the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp:
From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and the Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.