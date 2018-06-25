16 New Images from ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Show Heroes Great and Small

0

We’re getting close to the last Marvel movie of 2018, but thankfully Disney has released 16 new images from Ant-Man and the Wasp. The story of the sequel finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) teaming up to take down Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), but also dealing with the return of Hope’s mother, Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer).

The watchword on the new Marvel movie is that it’s “fun” and that’s more than okay with me after the downer ending of Avengers: Infinity War. I don’t need an Ant-Man movie to be particularly deep and heavy, and if it’s as lightweight as its protagonist, that’s fine by me.

Check out the new Ant-Man and the Wasp images below. The film opens July 6th and also stars Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.

