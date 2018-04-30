New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Poster Assembles a Very Different Kind of Team

0

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War finally hit theaters this past weekend, but the studio is already about to start shifting public attention towards their next film: Ant-Man and the Wasp. Given the massive scope of Infinity War, not to mention that ending, it’s going to be very interesting to see how audiences respond to Ant-Man and the Wasp this summer. By all accounts this is much more of a family adventure movie, with far more intimate stakes (both literally and figuratively). While that sounds like a nice palate cleanser, the Infinity War cliffhanger left all Marvel fans desperate to find out what happens next—and Ant-Man and the Wasp does no such thing.

Indeed the Ant-Man sequel actually takes place before the events of Infinity War, which makes perfect sense if you’ve seen the Avengers sequel. There’s no way you could go back to smiling heist shenanigans after what Thanos does. So we’re going to be jumping back in time a bit and to see what Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) has been up to, since he and Hawkeye were both wholly absent from Infinity War—supposedly under house arrest following the events of Captain America: Civil War.

This poster is actually quite nifty, and even has a bit of a throwback vibe to it. It also gives us a nice overall look at the full ensemble, which includes Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne (the search for whom serves as the main plot of the film) and Hannah John-Kamen as the villain Ghost.

Take a look at the new Ant-Man and the Wasp poster below, and check back to watch a new trailer tomorrow. The film also stars Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Laurence Fishburne, Walton Goggins, and Michael Peńa. Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.