New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Posters Prove that Bigger Is Better

Marvel has released two more Ant-Man and the Wasp posters. The story of the sequel finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) teaming up to enter the Quantum Realm, where they must search for the still-alive Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer).

The IMAX poster is fun and highlights why you’ll want to see tiny characters in large-format: Giant-Man. We’ve see from the trailers that Scott will be going big again for the upcoming sequel, and those scenes should be fun to see in IMAX. As for this poster, it’s not bad, although it makes me wonder if Wasp is small or if she’s normal size in relation to Giant-Man. We’re asking the tough questions here at Collider.

As for the Dolby Cinema poster, it’s highly reminiscent of the poster for Thor: Ragnarok except the characters appear to be in a beehive, so that’s nice. I actually do like that design because it’s a creative way to get all the faces on the poster while still providing symmetry and order to the overall look.

Check out the new Ant-Man and the Wasp posters below. The film opens July 6th and also stars Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp: