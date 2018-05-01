New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer Teases Some Pre-‘Infinity War’ Shenanigans

0

Marvel Studios has released a new Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer, unveiling the sequel. Director Peyton Reed returns to helm this follow-up, this time directing a story he conceived from the very beginning—you’ll recall that he came on to the first Ant-Man when director Edgar Wright departed over creative differences a few months before filming was to begin. The story of the sequel finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) teaming up to enter the Quantum Realm, where they must search for the still-alive Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). And to answer your question, yes Ant-Man and the Wasp takes place before the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

This looks like the palette cleanser after seeing Infinity War. The movie is unabashedly comic, and it looks like Reed is having a ball using the superpowers in new and inventive ways. The only surprising thing thus far is that they’re keeping the Janet Van Dyne aspect under wraps in the marketing (outside of Pfeiffer appearing on the poster). But I’m sure if they just want to show Ant-Man and Wasp battling Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), that should be enough to get people to show up.

Watch the new Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer below. Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the film also stars Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, and Randall Park, with Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas. Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.