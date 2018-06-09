New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ TV Spot Reveals New Footage from the Superhero Sequel

0

Marvel Studios and Disney have released a new TV spot for Ant-Man and the Wasp, which shows off some new footage from the upcoming Marvel sequel. While the first Ant-Man had a bit of a turbulent road to release, the follow-up allowed director Peyton Reed to craft his own story from the ground up, so there’s an extra degree of intrigue surrounding the project.

The follow-up is a two-hander, with Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne getting top billing alongside Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man as the two set out in search of Hope’s mother Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), who was thought to be lost forever in the Quantum Realm. But since Ant-Man survived the Quantum Realm in the first movie, the idea is now to go back in and rescue Janet. Complications ensue when an antagonist Ghost, using similar technology, throws a wrench in their plans.

Disney definitely has the right idea in selling Ant-Man and the Wasp as a light, carefree superhero movie in the wake of Avengers: Infinity War, which left audiences on a major downer note. The Ant-Man sequel takes place before the events of Infinity War, but it’ll be interesting to see if the film concludes by addressing the Thanos Snap in some fashion.

Check out the new Ant-Man and the Wasp TV spot below. Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the film also stars Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Hannah John-Komen, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, and Randall Park, with Laurence Fishburne. Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.