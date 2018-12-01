New ‘Aquaman’ Images Further Reveal Atlantis, King Nereus, Black Manta, and More

0

The hype is certainly alive and well for James Wan‘s under-the-sea epic Aquaman. Early word is extremely positive, with comparisons to Indiana Jones, Avatar, and Lord of the Rings floating around. (Plus, most reviews note that star Jason Momoa is having the gosh dang time of his life. MAH MAN!) With the film’s release just under three weeks away, Warner Bros. has released a new batch of images that give an even deeper look into the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and the battle for the throne between Momoa’s Arthur Curry and Patrick Wilson‘s King Orm.

Prominent in these new images is Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, sporting a truly magnificent ginger beard and hairstyle that quite frankly deserve a throne all their own. We also get our most hi-def look yet at Willem Dafoe‘s Vulko, Atlantean scientist and right-hand consultant to the king. Unfortunately, he is not riding that massive shark we got a glimpse of thanks to James Wan’s Twitter.

Buried among all these new photos is the confirmation that The Hobbit star Graham McTavish will be playing King Atlan, the long-dead ruler responsible for Atlantis sinking beneath the ocean. One of the images sees Momoa and Amber Heard‘s Mera inside of a cave in front of some sort of watery idol dedicated to Atlan.

It’s no wonder Warner Bros. has been steadily releasing dozens of images in the lead-up to Aquaman‘s release, more than your average superhero blockbuster. No matter what happens with this movie, the Fast 7 director has definitely created something visually stunning; the colors here pop more than anything else in the DCEU, especially those stills of Heard in a lavish, sparkling costume we had not seen before.

Check out the images below. Aquaman—which also stars Nicole Kidman, Julie Andrews, and Djimon Hounsou—hits theaters on December 21, or Amazon Prime subscribers can claim tickets to see the film one week early.