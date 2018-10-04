New ‘Aquaman’ Poster Breaks the Surface

0

Warner Bros. has released a new Aquaman poster online, with director James Wan heralding the arrival of… something tomorrow. So you can bet a second trailer for the highly anticipated DC film is right around the corner. The film stars Jason Momoa and serves as the titular character’s standalone feature following his debut in the much-maligned Justice League. This time around, The Conjuring and Furious 7 helmer Wan is in the driver’s seat, and he aims to make an Aquaman movie that stands alone as an epic adventure.

Indeed, during Collider’s recent visit to Wan’s edit bay, the filmmaker said he wanted to bring out Momoa’s natural charisma for this iteration of the character:

“I think it was important very early on when I met with Jason Momoa and just seeing how likable the guy actually is in person, how charismatic, and how funny and goofy he is. Right off the start I just wanted to bring a lot of his own personality into his character. I didn’t want to make a whole movie where he’s heavy and moody and stuff like that. That’s not the movie I wanted to make. I think, you know, I wanted to embrace what people think is goofy and potentially campy about this role, and really make it fun and adventurous, in a cool way.”

The first trailer teased quite a massive vision, so it’ll be interesting to see what the film’s second trailer brings. DC fans have their interest piqued, and even superhero fans in general will probably give this one a go. Warner Bros.’ biggest challenge now is to make Aquaman appealing to audiences at large—especially with that holiday release date.

Check out the new Aquaman poster below. The film also stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Willem Dafoe. Aquaman hits theaters on December 21st.