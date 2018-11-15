New ‘Aquaman’ Posters Herald the Water-Dwelling Royal Family

0

Warner Bros. has released a pair of new Aquaman posters for the upcoming DC superhero film, and one of them sure is mighty regal. Front and center are Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, whose mother is Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), and Aquaman’s love interest Mera (Amber Heard). In the comics, these two characters eventually become King and Queen of Atlantis, so this poster is a bit of a nod to their future together. Whether we see them ascend to the throne in Aquaman is unclear, but if audiences turn out, sequels could certainly dig into what it’s like to rule an underwater kingdom.

James Wan (Furious 7) directs the DC superhero movie, which has been teased as a more colorful and adventurous DC film in contrast to the doom and gloom of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. Indeed, Warner Bros. has high hopes for the Aquaman movie, which has been in development for years, ever since the character was introduced in Batman v Superman.

Check out the new Aquaman posters below. The film also stars Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Dolph Lundgren. Aquaman opens in theaters on December 21st.