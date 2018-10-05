New, Extended ‘Aquaman’ Trailer Offers a Closer Look at the Colorful DC Superhero Film

0

Warner Bros. has released a new, extended Aquaman trailer online, offering a closer look at director James Wan‘s (Furious 7) spin on the titular comics character. Jason Momoa fills the title role following his debut in Justice League, and the story of Aquaman finds the character caught between two worlds as his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) wants to wage war on the land-dwelling humans. Wan directs from a script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring 2) and Will Beall (Gangster Squad), story by Geoff Johns & James Wan and Will Beall,

This looks…kind of bad. The CGI still doesn’t look finished (and at this rate, with release only a couple months away, it’s probably not going to look 100%), and more than that, the tone is just trying way too hard. You’ve got a solid bit of sweat magic in there, and then you’ve got to put a hat on a hat by giving Aquaman a pee joke. As for the action scenes, they just look kind of rote and uninteresting, and the story overall–Aquaman must rise to the challenge of becoming a king–seems pedestrian, especially in a year where we’ve had Black Panther, a film that questions what it means to rule rather than having its hero wrestle with responsibility of ruling in the first place. I know the DCEU is trying to course correct after flopping hard with Justice League, but it doesn’t look like Aquaman will be the solution to Warner Bros’ problems.

Check out the new Aquaman trailer below. The film also stars Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna. Aquaman opens in theaters on December 21st.