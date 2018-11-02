New ‘Aquaman’ TV Spot Shows That Atlantis Doesn’t Need a King, but a Hero

0

Warner Bros. has released a new Aquaman TV spot. The upcoming superhero movie focuses on Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) who must go to his mother’s home world of Atlantis and assume the throne in order to fight his nefarious brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson).

I honestly have no idea how I’m going to write about this movie’s advertising for the next five weeks. I get that Warner Bros. has a movie to promote, it’s their big holiday tentpole, and they’ve got some serious competition from other movies. But at some point, I’ve gotten all the mileage I can out of the marketing. It’s Aquaman. He’s a rogue who needs to learn how to be a leader. I’ve seen this story before, and all the ads are showing me is, “You know the story, but now there are fish.” That’s not a value judgment on the movie itself; I just don’t think the advertising is going to throw us any surprises between now and the film’s opening.

Check out the Aquaman TV spot below. The film opens December 21st and also stars Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna.

Here’s the official synopsis for Aquaman: