New ‘Arrow’ Season 7 Trailer Reveals the Longbow Hunters and a New Green Arrow

0

The CW released a pretty in-depth look at Arrow season 7 and what comes next after Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) unmasked and surrendered himself to the FBI at the end of season 6. Turns out things aren’t going great!

Inside the Slabside Maximum Security Prison, Oliver—still keeping up a strict pull-up regimen—is locked away with several villains he sent to jail as the Arrow, including Vinnie Jones’ Brick and Cody Rhodes‘ Derek Sampson. “I don’t want any trouble, I’m keeping my head down,” Oliver says, before going on to beat the asses of several fellow convicts.

Outside the walls of Slabside, the rest of Team Arrow’s fight for justice in Star City is complicated by the arrival of the Longbow Hunters, a villainous crew made up of Kodiac (Michael Jonsson), Red Dart (Holly Elissa), and The Silencer (Miranda Edwards). There’s also a new Green Arrow back-flipping his way across rooftops without anyone knowing who is actually under the hood.

“We can tell you with 100% certainty that he is not Oliver Queen,” Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) says in the trailer. “This is someone new.”

Check out the trailer below. Arrow season 7—which also stars Emily Bett Rickards, Echo Kellum, Rick Gonzalez, and Kirk Acevedo—premieres on The CW Monday, October 15.

Here is the official synopsis for Arrow: