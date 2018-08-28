New ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ Trailer Teases Drew Goddard’s Twisty Thriller

0

20th Century Fox has released a new Bad Times at the El Royale trailer for the upcoming thriller. The film hails from writer/director Drew Goddard, who previously made his directorial debut on the refreshingly surprising horror film The Cabin in the Woods. This new completely original thriller looks to be similarly twisty, as it revolves around seven strangers—each with his or her own secret—meet at a mysterious, rundown hotel in Lake Tahoe. Over the course of one night, each person gets one last shot at redemption.

This trailer is fantastic, and is all the more delightful for the fact that it reveals pretty much nothing beyond the basic setup and the idea that none of these strangers is who they at first appear to be. But even if these trailers did devolve into spoiler territory, I have tremendous faith in Goddard’s storytelling abilities that I’m not sure it’d hinder my enjoyment all that much. This ensemble is terrific, I love the colorful palette that Goddard has put together, and the story looks to be jam-packed with exciting twists and turns.

This movie also marks the non-Marvel debut of producer Jeremy Latcham, who spearheaded the productions of films like The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy before departing Marvel Studios to forge a path of his own. So the involvement of a talented producer like Latcham is even more reason to be excited about what’s certainly one of the most anticipated films of the fall movie season. Oh, and points for not going the “sad cover of a pop song” route and simply letting an original classic soundtrack the action.

Starring Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman, Nick Offerman and Chris Hemsworth, Bad Times at the El Royale opens in theaters on October 12th.

Check out the new Bad Times at the El Royale trailer below: