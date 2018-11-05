New ‘Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ Trailer Further Reveals the Coen Brothers’ Wild Netflix Film

0

Netflix has released a new The Ballad of Buster Scruggs trailer for the highly anticipated new film from writers/directors Joel and Ethan Coen. The project was originally conceived of as an anthology TV series, but the Coen Brothers instead decided to string together the six anthology stories into one anthology movie. It’s a Western, and Tim Blake Nelson plays the titular Buster Scruggs. This new trailer showcases the various stories found within the film, each with a seemingly different visual take and cast, but all connected by thematic throughlines and a Wild West setting.

What strikes me most about this trailer, aside from the insanely talented cast, is Bruno Delbonnel‘s cinematography. Indeed, Ballad of Buster Scruggs marks the Coen Brothers’ first time working with a digital camera instead of traditional film, a decision that was made due to the expansiveness of the story and the fact that the film would be presented on Netflix. While it’s a bit of a bummer that the Coens’ longtime DP Roger Deakins couldn’t be the one to pop their digital cherry (he was busy with Blade Runner 2049 and The Goldfinch at the time), Delbonnel (who shot the Coens’ Inside Llewyn Davis) is an incredibly talented cinematographer and he looks to have done magnificent work here. There’s a painterly aspect to the visuals that’s perfect for this Tall Tale anthology format. In short, I can’t wait to see this movie.

Check out the new Ballad of Buster Scruggs trailer below followed by some new images. The film also stars Tyne Daly, James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Heck, Grainger Hines, Zoe Kazan, Harry Melling, Liam Neeson, Jonjo O’Neill, Chelcie Ross, Saul Rubinek, Tom Waits, Clancy Brown, Jefferson Mays, Stephen Root, Willie Watson. The film will is getting an exclusive theatrical engagement starting November 8th (Netflix is breaking its own rules this fall) and will be available on Netflix on November 16th.